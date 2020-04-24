Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Outbreak grows at senior living facility
The Birmingham Green senior living facility in Manassas announced Thursday it has 19 cases of COVID-19, including 10 residents and nine staff members.
4. Inova eliminates 427 jobs
Inova Health System has eliminated 427 positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President and CEO J. Stephen Jones said in a public letter Thursday.
3. Cases should top 11,000 today
The health department reported 732 new cases in the latest daily report, bringing the state's total to 10,998. Of those, 10,627 were confirmed by positive tests and another 371 were identified as probable cases by medical professionals.
We should have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Elective surgeries banned another week
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has extended the state's ban on elective surgeries by one week, until May 1, and the closure of Department of Motor Vehicles public-facing offices by two weeks, until May 11.
1. Town elections sticking to May 5 for now
Election officials are moving ahead with town elections May 5 after a proposal from Gov. Ralph Northam to delay the elections until November failed to get a vote from state senators Wednesday.
InsideOUT
Showers likely today with a high near 68 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers back in the forecast Saturday evening and Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
