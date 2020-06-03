Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Second phase of reopening, without Northern VIrginia
Most of Virginia will move into the second phase of reopening businesses and easing other restrictions on Friday, but that will exclude Northern Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Phase Two will let restaurants, gyms and museums reopen, with limited capacity, and will allow up to 50 people to gather in one place, instead of the current 10.
4. Protesters return to Sudley Road
Protesters were back in the area of Sudley Road on Tuesday night. Impacts appear to be limited to traffic as the group moved around the area.
3. $1B in federal COVID-19 contracts
Nearly $1 billion in federal government contracts related to COVID-19 have gone to Northern Virginia companies.
Companies in the state of Virginia overall have received $1.38 billion in contracts, more than any other state. In fact, the value of contracts in Northern Virginia alone is more than that in every other state except Maryland.
2. Bear spotted roaming around Manassas
A young bear has been spotted hanging around Manassas the last few days. The city posted a photo of the bear taking a peek into a trash can in the area of Peabody and West streets.
1. Hot, windy Wednesday
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 94 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 21 mph.
There’s a chance for showers and a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon, and again Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
Northern Virginia Community College will host its Virtual Pride Week June 8-12.
See more virtual events and share your events at insidenova.com/calendar.
