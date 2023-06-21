Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Belvoir drill
4. Toddler overdose
A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition Sunday after coming in contact with cocaine and fentanyl while in the care of a family friend in Woodbridge.
3. Rainy and continued cooler
Rain showers are possible today, especially after 5 p.m., and don't be surprised by a few thunderstorms, too. Highs will reach about 74 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Player and coach of the year
Osbourn senior midfielder Cooper Noseworthy has been named Class 6 Player of the Year, and Floyd E. Kellam head coach Craig Powers is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for boys soccer.
1. Primary winner
Woodbridge resident Rozia Henson captured the Democratic nod Tuesday to run for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 19th District. Henson won a three-way race over Makya Little and Natalie Shorter with 38.9% of the vote.
InsideOut
Polo in the Park continues at Leesburg's Morven Park every Saturday night in June and July. Multiple picnic and tailgate options are available per night or for the season. Get details and tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
