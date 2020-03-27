Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Age breakdown of coronavirus impact
For the first time Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health provided an age breakdown of coronavirus patients in the state. Ages 30-59 accounted for 220 cases. There were 156 cases of those ages 60 and older, with the majority of those in their 60s, and 84 cases among those under 30 years old.
4. Loudoun County reports first COVID-19 death
A Loudoun County Public Schools employee died Wednesday night from complications related to the coronavirus, Superintendent Eric Williams said in a message to the school community on Thursday afternoon.
3. Irish pub visitors warned of exposure
The Alexandria Health Department is warning patrons of an Irish pub in the week before St. Patrick's Day of potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Health officials have been notified that a non-resident of Alexandria later confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus spent time at Murphy’s Irish Pub at 713 King St. during three key periods.
2. Stafford deputies making deliveries for elderly
With elderly citizens and those with underlying health conditions facing significant risks from the spread of the coronavirus, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office has stepped in to help.
The department has deputies available to pick-up and deliver medicine and basic necessities to the community's elderly and at-risk citizens who cannot leave their homes.
1. Live grenade found in vehicle
Manassas Park first responders were called to 118 Kent Village Drive Thursday for a reported live grenade found in a vehicle in Manassas Park. Quantico's Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Division took possession of the device.
InsideOUT
Friday will be partly sunny, with scattered showers expected to arrive after 5 p.m. Rain is likely tonight and through Saturday afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
