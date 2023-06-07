Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fentanyl legislation
Hoping to combat the deadly, nationwide fentanyl crisis, a bipartisan group of lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at providing state and local law enforcement with devices to detect dangerous drugs.
4. New disc golf course
Prince William County officials and representatives with the NOVA Disc Golf Association on Saturday gathered at Forest Greens Golf Club in Triangle for a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Forest Valley Disc Golf course.
3. Air quality alert
Parts of Northern Virginia and the D.C. area are under air quality alert today due to smoke circulating from Canadian wildfires.Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New district
Three progressive Democrats in Northern Virginia’s newly redrawn 19th House of Delegates District are vying for the open seat in a June 20 primary.
1. New hire
Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman announced Tuesday he plans to tap Bob Mosier, former secretary of public safety and homeland security and Fauquier County sheriff, to fill the role of lieutenant colonel, which has remained vacant in the Loudoun agency since last fall, according to a press release.
InsideOut
Summerfest at Mount Vernon returns Friday and Saturday, with more than 30 craft beers from Virginia breweries available to sample, including two Mount Vernon beers that pay homage to George Washington’s love of porter. The event takes place from 6-9 p.m. each night. See mountvernon.org for tickets and details.
