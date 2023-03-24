Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Retiring
Forest Park graduate Ali Krieger announced Thursday she will retire after the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season with her team, Gotham FC.
4. Officer fired
Officials in Fairfax County released body camera footage Thursday showing officers shooting an unarmed man near Tysons Corner Center last month.
3. Rainy and cooler
From the National Weather Service: It'll be cloudy and rainy through tomorrow as a cold front slowly moves into the area. Locally heavy rain is possible. High temperatures for Northern Virginia will reach the low 60s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New life for the inn?
Manassas residents have voiced support for keeping the Olde Towne Inn property a hotel, but they’d like to see a new look and updated ground floor retail at the property.
1. Ruling with big implications
The Virginia Supreme Court has voided a massive zoning modernization plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in 2021 because the board's approval occurred during a virtual meeting.
InsideOut
It's a powerful and humorous exploration of race, gender and the entertainment industry. "By the Way, Meet Vera Stark" will be at the ARTfactory in Manassas starting this weekend. Buy your tickets here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.