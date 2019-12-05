Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Work zone wreck
Six highway construction workers were injured overnight after an SUV drove into a work zone on Interstate 66, according to Virginia State Police. Two people in the SUV were also injured.
4. Bus drivers strike
Around 30,000 riders will be affected as Fairfax Connector bus drivers and mechanics launch a strike Thursday morning, reports WUSA9. Fairfax Connector bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule Thursday.
3. Shooting at Lovettsville post office
A Postal Service special agent involved in what’s described as a “critical incident” shot and wounded another Postal Service employee in a post office parking lot in Lovettsville on Wednesday morning, reports WTOP.
The employee who was shot was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Office.
2. Teacher charged with assault and battery
A Rippon Middle School teacher has been charged with assault and battery after, police say, he held an 11-year-old upside down by her ankles, causing her to hit her head on a desk.
1. Cold temps in forecast
Thursday will be sunny, but temperatures won’t climb out of the 40s, and the low Thursday night will reach around 28 degrees. Friday will be a little warmer, but we’ll see temperatures drop Saturday, with a near around 44 degrees and wind chills through most of the day in the 30s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
Gourmet Guys Give Back 2019 will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at Linton Hall School.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.