Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Amazon money
In a recent report, Amazon Web Services said since 2011, it has invested $51.9 billion in Virginia and contributed $8.2 billion in total gross domestic product to the state’s economy between 2011 and 2022.
4. Chicken + Whiskey
Chicken + Whiskey restaurant and bar will welcome guests to its first Virginia location in Clarendon during a grand opening this Friday.
3. Nice day
Expect a mostly sunny Tuesday with light winds and highs near 81 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Community safety director
Prince William County has hired the county’s first director of the new Office of Community Safety.
1. Church seeks healing
For almost a century and a half, First Ashville Baptist Church has been a spiritual refuge for generations of African American residents in Fauquier County. But last month, vandalism and destruction hit the church and schoolhouse, leaving the close-knit community rattled.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is hosting its Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19, from 1-4 p.m. at the Historic Lucasville School House in Manassas. Learn about the celebration marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the South and the development of freedmen communities in the county. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
