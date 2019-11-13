Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. American Legion Bridge breakthrough

A new agreement between Virginia and Maryland will replace the aging American Legion Bridge and relieve congestion at one of the country’s worst traffic chokepoints.

The project is expected to cut commuting time in half for many travelers, reduce congestion in the regular lanes by 25%, provide 40% more lane capacity over the old bridge, and include bicycle and pedestrian paths across the Potomac River, according to officials.

4. Occoquan dam siren test Wednesday morning

An audible test of the Occoquan Dam siren system installed along the banks of the Occoquan River between Occoquan and Belmont Bay will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. People living and commuting in the area will hear a loud siren at that time.

3. Cold Wednesday

We started the day cool, and it’s not going to get much warmer, according to the National Weather Service. 

Temperatures will climb to near 37 degrees Wednesday. After another cold night, we’ll see temperatures moving up into the 40s to near 51 degrees by Friday.

2. Commission tasked with gun reform study offers no recommendations

Virginia Republicans delayed any consideration on gun reform this summer and left proposed safety measures for a commission’s review. The Virginia State Crime Commission issued a three-page report Tuesday with no recommendations on how the legislature should move forward.

1. Greta Thunburg sailing out of Hampton

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will leave North America and begin her return trip across the Atlantic on Wednesday as she sails out of Hampton, reports The Associated Press.

Soily

Greta Thunberg is leaving? That is good news.

