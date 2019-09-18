Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Anti-panhandling signs pitched in Fairfax
Fairfax County is considering whether to place signs at intersections to discourage panhandling, reports NBC4.
“Some people really need help, but there are a lot of people out there who are taking advantage of our residents," Supervisor Pat Herrity said.
4. Two charged after pet store abuses
Fairfax City police have arrested two former pet store managers after a six-month investigation into the mistreatment of rabbits at a local Petland store.
The Humane Society of the United States investigation earlier this year revealed 14 dead rabbits piled up in a freezer and hidden under a table in a back room at the store, which was located at 9404 Main St. It has since closed.
3. Lots of sun into next week
The high Wednesday will be 76 degrees, with noticeable wind. Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s before temperatures climb into the upper 80s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. KFC testing “Chicken and Donuts” sandwich in Virginia
KFC is getting into the chicken sandwich craze, testing a new “Chicken and Donuts” menu item at 40 locations, including select restaurants in Norfolk and Richmond. The sandwich offers a chicken patty between two glazed donuts.
1. Virginia Hospital Center expansion begins
Shovels are in the ground and buildings are coming down as Virginia Hospital Center embarks on a three-year, quarter-billion-dollar expansion effort.
