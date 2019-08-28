Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Lorton armed robbery ends in interstate chase, arrests
Two suspects in an armed robbery at a Lorton 7-Eleven are in custody after a police chase early Wednesday morning, reports WUSA9.
4. Fauquier 18-year-old found dead
An 18-year-old Warrenton-area man was killed Monday night, and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death as a homicide.
Authorities identified the victim as 18-year-old Lincoln Williams Jr. MaxPreps sports lists Williams as a former football player for Kettle Run High School, noting he graduated earlier this year.
3. Chance for afternoon showers
There’s a chance for storms Wednesday afternoon, arriving between 2-5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds are possible, but severe weather is unlikely, forecasters noted.
2. Manassas man struck while chasing dog on I-64
A Manassas man died in a wreck early Monday on Interstate 64 in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.
Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, of the 8600 block of Carlton Drive, was struck while chasing his dog after wrecking his car moments earlier, police said.
1. Man dies after Balls Ford Road wreck
A Dumfries man died 10 days after a wreck on Balls Ford Road that involved a dump truck, according to Prince William County police.
Clay Haga, 30, of Dumfries, had been treated at an area hospital since the wreck on Aug. 16, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
InsideOUT
Restaurants in downtown Manassas will have a new way to participate in the city’s popular outdoor events. Beginning with the Historic Manassas’ First Friday event Sept. 6, restaurants will be allowed to sell alcohol in plastic cups that customers can drink outside, as long as they stay within the designated downtown area.
