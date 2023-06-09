Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Battlefield win
Battlefield High School scored nine unanswered goals in the first half and advanced to their second state championship game in a row with an 18-5 win over Colgan at the St. James Fieldhouse in Springfield on Thursday.
4. Deadly motorcycle crash
An off-duty D.C. police officer was killed in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash in the Interstate 95 access lanes near Dale City.
3. Air quality improves
After a rare Code Purple air quality day on Thursday, the smoke in the air from Canadian wildfires will improve today to a Code Orange, meaning outdoor exposure may be dangerous for sensitive populations. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Former priest sentenced
A former Loudoun County priest has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a minor nearly 40 years ago.
1. Refuge funding
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday allocated millions of dollars toward infrastructure upgrades that include a new pedestrian bridge and funding for a wildlife refuge.
InsideOut
Prince William County last weekend opened the new Forest Valley Disc Golf course at the Forest Greens Golf Club in Triangle. It’s the county’s second disc golf course.
