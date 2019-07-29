Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Bears checking on neighbors this season

It’s that time of year when bears are out and about. Jenny Caro took a picture of an unexpected visitor to her Lake Jackson home Saturday morning.

"This bear gave me a scare this morning pressing his nose against my door while I was enjoying my morning coffee!" Caro said.

4. Hot Monday

There’s a chance for isolated showers and storms Monday afternoon, otherwise it will be mostly sunny and warm with a heat index that will feel like around 98 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and slightly cooler, with another chance for storms Tuesday night.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. Metro shutdown slowing commutes

Metro’s summer shutdown of six Blue and Yellow line stations south of Reagan National Airport has significantly slowed traffic in Alexandria, reports WTOP.

Average travel times have increased about 4 percent when compared to the spring. Since summer traffic is often lighter, the actual increase in delays is likely much more than that.

2. Dale City man dies following motorcycle wreck

A 53-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday from injuries he suffered in a crash Wednesday, July 24, on Purcell Road in Prince William County.

Andrew Negvesky, 53, of Dale City, was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson when he was thrown from the motorcycle after it struck the asphalt in a turn, according to a news release.

1. Opponents of name change seek delay at Washington-Lee High School

Supporters of retaining the name of Washington-Lee High School are seeking a delay of a year to implement the change to Washington-Liberty.

“There are multiple active legal actions working their way through various courts,” said Dean Fleming, vice president of the Washington-Lee High School Alumni Association, in an email to school leaders.

InsideOUT

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida play Jiffy Lube Live on Tuesday, July 30.