Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. I-66 delays in both directions early Tuesday
Early-morning wrecks caused delays early Tuesday on Interstate 66, including a bear struck near the Manassas rest area in the eastbound lanes and a tractor-trailer fire that closed all lanes heading westbound in Fauquier County. Lanes have reopened.
4. Fatal wreck in Stafford County
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident early Saturday in the Hartwood area. The driver, Jamison Lane Clark, 18, of Stafford, died at the scene.
3. Winds blowing Tuesday
Temperatures will climb to near 47 degrees on a windy Tuesday, with gusts up to 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Bus strike could grow
NBC4 reports that a Metrobus strike impacting Northern Virginia commuters may soon grow to include workers with the Fairfax Connector.
1. Virginia Hospital Center CEO to retire
Jim Cole, who has led Virginia Hospital Center for more than two decades, announced Dec. 2 that he would be retiring, effective next September.
InsideOUT
Judy Collins will bring “Winter Stories” to The Birchmere Music Hall in Alexandria on Dec. 6-7.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.