Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Best of Prince William on stands now

More than 20,000 InsideNoVa readers voted, and the results are out. Pick up a copy of InsideNoVa/Prince William’s issue for July 19-25 to find out who won. Here's where the paper is available if you don't get home delivery.

4. Excessive heat warning Friday

An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

The heat index will be near 110 degrees, and potentially higher Saturday and Sunday.

Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.

Thunderstorms are possible late Sunday through Monday, and may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts or flooding, forecasters noted.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. Human bones found

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is examining bones found in the area of the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Four Mile Run, U.S. Park police announced Thursday.

After multiple searches over several days, three human bones, including a skull, were recovered. The scene spanned approximately 200 yards, suggesting that the bones may have washed into the area during heavy storms, police said.

2. Train strikes pickup truck

Virginia State Police is investigating two wrecks at a railroad crossing in Delaplane shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

After a pickup truck reportedly rear-ended a vehicle stopped to allow for an approaching train, the pickup landed on the tracks and was struck by the train, said police spokesperson Corinne Geller. The driver was able to get out of the truck safely, but she was struck by the truck after it was shoved off the tracks by the train.

1. Controversial sign posted at Appomattox church

An Appomattox pastor is gaining attention with a sign at his church saying “America: Love or Leave It.”

“People that feel hard about our president and want to down the president and down the country and everything, they ought to go over there and live in these other countries for a little while,” said Pastor E.W. Lucas at Friendship Baptist Church.

InsideOUT

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa brings her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour to Wolf Trap’s Filene Center on Friday night.