5. Big Super Tuesday win
Former Vice President Joe Biden easily won the Virginia primary with 53% of the vote, compared to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 23%.
In Northern Virginia, Biden won every city and county, with more than 50% support in Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
4. Fatal shooting in Fairfax County
A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after a fatal shooting in the 7700 block of Bedstraw Court on Tuesday afternoon.
3. Cherry blossoms peak predictions
With cherry blossoms reaching stage 2 of development, the National Park Service and the National Cherry Blossom Festival will be announcing peak bloom predictions Wednesday. It will likely be earlier than last year’s peak bloom April 1.
2. Colder temps around the corner
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 62 degrees. We’ll start seeing colder temps on Thursday, with lows around freezing for the weekend and highs Saturday in the 40s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Road closed for weekend work
Wellington Road will be closed between Rollins Ford Road and Piney Branch Lane this weekend to replace a stormwater pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, the road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
