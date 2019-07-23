Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Apollo anniversary crowd stuns organizers

The producers of “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” at the Washington Monument expected 25,000 attendees, but turnout for the weekend show presented by the National Air and Space Museum floored by the turnout.

“The conservative estimates over both nights is half a million,” Nick Partridge, co-executive producer of Go for the Moon told WJLA.

4. Spike in heat-related illness

With the weekend’s heat, 1,062 people in Virginia had sought treatment of heat-related illness since July 1, compared with 584 in the same time period last year and 764 in 2017, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

3. Lawsuit filed against suspect in fake psychologist case

A veteran is suing a woman facing charges in Stafford County for practicing psychology without a license.

Sharonda L. Avery, 42, was arrested in May. The new lawsuit alleges that the veteran was referred to Avery in 2016 for post-traumatic stress disorder, and that she later worked for the man’s nonprofit where she's accused of spending $13,000 of its funds on jewelry, hotels and more, reports NBC Washington.

2. Sun around the corner

Showers are in the forecast Tuesday, but we’ll get some sun soon. Temperatures have also dropped, with a high of 73 degrees. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

1. Fire at Harris Pavilion

Manassas officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at a building beside Harris Pavilion. The fire started in a pile of wood stacked outside at the back of the building, the City of Manassas said in a news release. Performances were cancelled Tuesday night, events for the rest of the week will continue as scheduled.

InsideOUT

So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019 is coming to the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 22. Tickets go on sale Friday.