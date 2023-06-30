Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Blocked from Pornhub
Virginians will no longer be able to access Pornhub, one of the internet’s most popular pornography websites, after the company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into effect this Saturday.
4. Local sheriff indicted
An indictment unsealed Thursday charged Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins and three other men with a conspiracy to exchange bribes for law enforcement badges and credentials, among other charges.
3. Air quality improves
After a Code Red air quality day on Thursday, the smoke in the air from Canadian wildfires will improve today to a Code Orange, meaning outdoor exposure may be dangerous for sensitive populations. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
1. Deadly fall
Alexandria officials are investigating the death of a toddler who fell from a high-rise apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.
InsideOut
Manassas Park hosts its Independence Day celebration at Signal Hill Park on Saturday this year, with an evening of food trucks, outdoor activities, fellowship and fireworks at dark. The city will serve veterans and their families a complimentary meal from 5-7 p.m. Free shuttles to Signal Hill Park from VRE and City Hall start at 6 p.m. Visit manassasparkva.gov.
