Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Body dropped off at hospital
The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent overdose death of a 27-year-old Leesburg man dropped off dead at Fauquier Hospital early Sunday.
4. Strike possible at Giant, Safeway stores
Negotiations over a new union contract for Giant and Safeway workers is heating up, reports WTOP. The union will hold a rally Wednesday to announce an upcoming vote for a strike on both grocery chains if their demands aren’t met.
3. Local dog up for “Best in Show”
Leesburg public relations and marketing firm owner Rusty Foster and his pug, Dixie, are one of six finalists for the "Best in Show" contest on NBC's "Today Show." The two are expected to appear during the 8 a.m. hour Wednesday from New York. Dixie is a 10-year-old pug Foster has owned since the dog was 14 weeks old.
2. Tax increase pitched in county budget
Prince William County staff are proposing a $1.32 billion budget that would include a tax increase for residential property owners.
According to County Executive Christopher Martino, the average residential tax bill would be $4,432 under the budget proposed by staff. That means, on average, a $242 increase over last year’s tax bills, Martino said. And it could climb even higher as supervisors weigh unfunded county and school division needs.
1. Cold burst on the way
We’ll see freezing temperatures again Wednesday night, with temperatures Thursday near 42 degrees. It’ll be another cold day Friday before we’re back in the 50s for the weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
