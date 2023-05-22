Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Body found
The National Park Service has called off the search for a missing Oakton man after a body believed to be 21-year-old Mateo Cobo Zevallos was found Sunday in Shenandoah National Park.
4. Teen faces murder charge
A teenager has been charged in last year's murder of a Woodbridge man found shot to death in his car in a Dumfries neighborhood.
3. Sun and clouds
Sunshine will mix with clouds today with highs reaching about 80 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Social-emotional learning
In response to growing concerns about student mental health and behavioral issues, Fauquier County Public Schools is considering expanding a web-based, social-emotional learning curriculum to the division’s middle schools.
1. Top grades
All five Inova hospitals received "A" grades for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
InsideOut
The inaugural Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade in Occoquan is set for June 4 as part of the RiverFest & Craft Show festivities. Click here for details.
