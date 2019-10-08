Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Body identified in North Stafford
Stafford County authorities have identified the woman found dead early Sunday morning off Shelton Shop Road as 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says there were no obvious signs of trauma.
4. Poll finds Democratic advantage in November elections
Democrats are more energized ahead of this November's elections for the General Assembly that will be key in determining control of Virginia’s legislative bodies, according to a new survey from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
Democratic enthusiasm for the election is at 62%, compared to 49% among Republicans.
Democrats lead Republicans by 13 points on the generic ballot test among likely voters, 49% to 36% and voters prefer that Democrats control the General Assembly after the election, 53% to 37%.
3. Chances for showers through Wednesday morning
Scattered showers are possible to start the day, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be another chance for showers this evening and again Wednesday. High temperatures both days will be around 66 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Ashburn traffic relief
Ashburn-area drivers are getting a little traffic relief with the removal of a four-way stop light on Route 7 at Lexington Drive, reports WTOP.
1. Nationals head to game five
The Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off Wednesday in a final game in the NL Division Series after a 6-1 Nats victory Monday night.
InsideOUT
The WMZQ Fall Fest with Brantley Gilbert will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow.
