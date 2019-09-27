Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Boy charged for BB gun near bus stop
A 14-year-old boy faces charges after brandishing an airsoft gun near a bus stop in Stafford County on Thursday morning. The teen is not a Stafford County public schools student, the sheriff's office said.
4. Candidate apologizes for offensive Tweets
John Gray, the embattled GOP candidate for chairman of the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, issued a public apology Thursday for since-deleted tweets that opponents have called racist, sexist and homophobic.
"In the past few years I have indulged in using Twitter to express opinions often in a callous, inappropriate and sarcastic manner," Gray said. "I deeply regret my reckless use of social media and apologize for the hurt that I have caused members of the community that I love."
3. Pumpkins are a hot product in Virginia
Pumpkins have climbed onto Virginia's list of top 20 agriculture commodities, reports NBC4.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service says pumpkin sales in Virginia reached an estimated $11 million in 2018. (nbcwashington.com)
2. Harry Potter weekend returns in Staunton
The fourth annual Queen City Mischief and Magic Festival, a celebration of everything Harry Potter, starts Friday in Staunton.
1. Reminders of summer in the forecast
Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Temperatures climb to near 88 degrees on Saturday, with a slight chance for showers and storms in the morning, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be another warm day Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
The Fall Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show is Saturday and Sunday in downtown Occoquan.
