5. Brief break in the freezing temps
We’re starting Thursday very cold, but temperatures will warm into the 40s this afternoon and near 52 degrees Friday.
It’ll be a cold weekend, with wind chills Saturday dropping to around 12 degrees in the afternoon.
4. Republicans launching 2020 Senate runs
With 2019 elections done, Republicans are preparing for a crowded primary in hopes of challenging U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat running for his third term next fall, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
They include Omari Faulkner, a former Navy reservist and Loudoun County resident; Daniel Gade, of Alexandria, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Iraq War combat veteran; and former Rep. Scott Taylor, who served as a Navy SEAL. Army reservist Thomas Speciale of Woodbridge announced his campaign earlier this year.
3. Shooting outside Walmart may have been over counterfeit cash
A shooting that wounded two people in a Walmart parking lot last week near Warrenton may have been triggered by an argument over counterfeit money during a drug deal, reports WTOP.
2. Man sentenced in string of 7-Eleven robberies
A Maryland man has been sentenced to 18 years and eight months in prison in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting 7-Eleven convenience stores in Northern Virginia.
1. 395 Express Lanes open Sunday
The 395 Express Lanes will replace the HOV lanes on I-395 beginning Sunday night, Nov. 17.
