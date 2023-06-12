Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Two-alarm fire
Chris Yung Elementary School is collecting gift cards for several families displaced by a Sunday afternoon fire that damaged four townhouses in Bristow.
4. Colgan win
Colgan High School claimed the girls Virginia Class 6 state soccer championship over Battlefield this weekend. Final score: 1-0.
3. Storms this afternoon
Showers and storms are expected this afternoon with the highest threat for severe weather east of Interstate 95, the National Weather Service says. Highs today will reach about 80 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. FBI prefers Quantico
An FBI document prepared for Maryland’s congressional delegation states the agency’s new headquarters should be relocated near its training academy in Quantico.
1. Clinic for veterans
QTC Medical Services opened a new flagship clinic in Fairfax last week featuring a range of health services for military veterans, separating and retiring service members, active duty and reserve service members and civilians in Northern Virginia and the D.C region.
InsideOut
Celebrate pollinators at the Third Annual Manassas Bee Festival from10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24. Taste fresh honey and mead, dance with other bees and butterflies in costume, enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. See visitmanassas.org for more information.
