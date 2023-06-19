Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Mudslinging
With just days to go before election day in the 2023 primaries, the Republican race in the 21st House of Delegates district is getting ugly, with candidates taking shots at each other over their respective arrest records and one calling out the other’s health.
4. Local golfer update
Loudoun County golfer Michael Brennan missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles on Friday but finished better than several notable professionals, including Justin Thomas.
3. Hot and mostly sunny
Expect a mostly sunny Juneteenth with highs near 91 degrees and a chance of showers this afternoon. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Stories estate
Built in 1773 for George Washington’s pastor, the Shelburne Glebe House is on the market in Loudoun County for $3.875 million. In the 1980s, federal authorities seized the estate from then-owner and drug kingpin Christopher F. Reckmeyer, dubbed by the DEA as a "Rockefeller of the marijuana business.”
1. Cute new Commanders MVP
The Washington Commanders are adding a new MVP to their squad. The team announced that Team Dog Goldie, a four-month-old English Yellow Lab, will be the new “Most Valuable Pup” for the 2023 season.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is hosting its Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19, from 1-4 p.m. at the Historic Lucasville School House in Manassas. Learn about the celebration marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the South and the development of freedmen communities in the county. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
