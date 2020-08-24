Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. New cases of COVID-19
Northern Virginia is seeing cases of COVID-19 slowly climb. Over two days this weekend, the region reported 567 new cases of the coronavirus. Two weeks ago, there were 484 new cases and there were 279 new cases a month ago.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
4. Chance for showers
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected after 2 p.m. Monday. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Honoring John Hagar
Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered state flags lowered to half staff in honor of former Lt. Gov. John H. Hager, who died Sunday at 83.
Hager served as Republican lieutenant governor from 1998 to 2002. He also served as top security assistant to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
2. Batteries cause large house fire
Faulty lithium ion batteries in a remote-controlled car led to nearly $1 million in damage from a house fire in Aldie on Friday, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office.
1. Panda baby
The National Zoo's giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to her baby Friday evening at 6:35 p.m.
“As expected, Mei Xiang is being an excellent and attentive mother,” Smithsonian staff reported Sunday.
InsideOUT
The next drive-in movie night at Workhouse Arts Center features “Harriet” on Wednesday. Get tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com!
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.