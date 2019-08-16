Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Another chance for storms Friday

Loudoun and Fairfax counties faced flooded roads and downed trees Thursday afternoon, including a tree on Route 50 in Middleburg (above). Winds gusted to 66 mph at Dulles, reports WUSA9.

An isolated thunderstorm may become severe Friday afternoon, with locally damaging winds being the primary threat, according to the National Weather Service. There is also an isolated threat for flooding.

4. Weekend weather heating up

We’ll see temperatures start climbing Saturday as we face a heat wave that will continue into next week. The heat index will climb to 97 degrees Saturday and climb higher than 100 degrees Sunday and Monday.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. Officers shoot man threatening them with knife

Prince William police shot a man Thursday morning when he allegedly approached the officers while holding a knife.

Identified as a 54-year-old Woodbridge resident, the man was shot in the upper body and is being treated at an area hospital for serious injuries, police spokesperson Officer Jonathan Perok said in a statement.

2. Little League World Series rain delay

Loudoun South’s start in the 2019 Little League World Series faced a rain delay Thursday. They’ll play at 10 a.m. Friday against New England.

1. Fatal wreck in Fauquier

A Manassas box truck driver died in a crash Wednesday night just south of Warrenton, according to Virginia State Police.

InsideOUT

Pied Piper Theatre presents “West Side Story: School Edition” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center Friday and Saturday.