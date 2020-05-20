Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Child’s illness linked to COVID-19
The Fairfax Health District has confirmed a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. This is the first case of MIS-C reported in Virginia.
4. Relief for restaurants?
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 5-3 Tuesday to ask Gov. Ralph Notham to let restaurants reopen with 50% capacity of their existing outdoor seating. He rejected a request for special consideration in Loudoun County last week
3. Memorial Day weekend forecast
There’s a chance for showers Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday and partly sunny on Memorial Day. Temperatures will be in the 70s all weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Prince William police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash May 6 near Manassas. The suspect is accused of hitting the victim after he was hit by another vehicle. Investigators are still seeking the identity of the driver of the first vehicle.
1. Town election surprise
Four-term Haymarket Mayor David Leake lost his re-election bid in Tuesday's town elections, according to unofficial results. Leake received 161 votes to Kenneth Luersen's 205 votes, according to the Prince William County Office of Elections.
See all of the NoVa election results.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees and winds gusting as high as 22 mph. There’s a chance of showers Thursday and showers are likely Friday.
