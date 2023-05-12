Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fairfax police shooting
Police in Fairfax County said one of their officers shot and killed a man in a McDonald’s parking lot after that man assaulted another officer and stole his service weapon while inside a police cruiser.
4. Outstanding educator awards
Prince William County schools this week announced the winners of this school year's Outstanding Educators Awards.
3. Air quality alert
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has forecast a Code Orange air day for the metropolitan Washington region today. Code Orange levels mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Nonprofit exemptions
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is considering expanding the use of property tax exemptions for certain nonprofits, a move that would reverse a moratorium put in place on new tax-exempt designations.
1. Off to the opera house
Fauquier High School student Kiersten Clark has earned a spot at the prestigious 2023 High School Performance Series, where she will perform alongside other high school singers at one of the world’s most revered performance venues in the world: the Sydney Opera House.
InsideOut
"Urinetown," a play about drought, a government-ban on private toilets and a hero who has had enough, hits the stage tonight, Saturday and Sunday at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. See InsideNoVaTix.com for more information.
