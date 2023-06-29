Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Sentencing in Denny's murder
A judge has sentenced one of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant in 2019 to 87 years in prison for the crime.
4. Going to recount?
Down just two votes, Maria Martin announced this week she intends to request a recount in the Republican primary for the District 29 State Senate seat, even as opponent Nikki Rattray Baldwin declared victory in the contest.
3. Code Red
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has forecast a Code Red air quality day for the D.C. region today due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Code Red means the air is unhealthy for everyone. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Alexandria retirement
Alexandria Deputy City Manager Debra Collins will retire July 1 after serving the city for 19 years.
1. New hot chicken joint
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken will open its second Virginia location in Stafford this fall at the Embrey Mill Town Center.
InsideOut
Looking for a local spot to watch the fireworks? Or maybe for a fun way to spend the whole day? We've compiled a list of Fourth of July events and fireworks shows around the region. Click here.
