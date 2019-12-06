Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Cold weekend ahead
It’s a cold start Friday, but we’ll climb into the 50s before a colder weekend. Highs Saturday are expected to be near 44 degrees, with wind chills in the 30s until the afternoon. Sunday will start with a wind chill around 17 degrees before warming into the 40s.
4. Voter turnout expected near 90%
Fairfax County could see an unprecedented 90% turnout in the 2020 presidential race, reports WTOP.
“We are expecting that next year, 2020, will be between 85 and 90%, so we’re ordering a lot of ballots,” Electoral Board Secretary Kate Hanley told county supervisors Tuesday.
3. Stranger tries to talk to school children
Manassas City Police are investigating after a stranger made several attempts to talk to children walking from their bus stop Wednesday afternoon. The man was described as Hispanic, about 30 to 40 years old and last seen driving a green or gray sedan.
2. $10M donation to Children’s Science Center
Northwest Federal Credit Union has announced a $10 million dollar sponsorship for the Children’s Science Center planned in the Dulles area.
1. Bus service changes in Prince William County
OmniRide will make the largest service changes in its history on Monday, Dec. 9. Changes include revised timetables for all express routes, a complete restructuring of bus services in western Prince William County and the first-ever paratransit service in the Manassas area.
InsideOUT
The Greater Manassas Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. Festivities kick off Friday afternoon with Santa Lights Manassas.
