Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Construction company owner charged in employee’s death
The owner of a McLean construction company is facing charges in the death of a 16-year-old employee at a construction site in July.
Thomas Digges, 48, of McLean, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty and injuries to children, Fairfax police announced Thursday.
4. Wet weekend
Showers are in the forecast Friday, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Rain is expected from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday.
The rest of the weekend will be partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Silver Line extension expected to open in fall 2020
Metro is preparing to extend Silver Line service to Dulles International Airport around September 2020, but the agency is still considering forcing major changes to construction plans that could push back that timeline, reports WTOP.
2. Fairfax high school teacher charged
A teacher is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at Fairfax High School.
Daniel Kim, 29, of Oakton, is facing a felony charge of indecent liberties by a custodian. He was arrested Wednesday at his home, Fairfax County police said.
1. InsideNoVa launches Christmas Basket campaign
InsideNoVa has joined with the Salvation Army for the 47th year of the annual Christmas Basket fundraiser.
InsideOUT
Pentatonix will bring its holiday tour to EagleBank Arena on Dec. 5.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.