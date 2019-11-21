Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Controversial Kline development advances
With Prince William planners approval Wednesday, the Kline mixed-use development is headed to the Board of County Supervisors for final consideration next month.
Stanley Martin Companies is requesting to rezone 92.19 acres to build up to 250 residences and up to 145,000 square feet of commercial space, including a CVS Pharmacy.
4. Wet weekend ahead
We have a cold start to Thursday, but temperatures should reach near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a chance for showers on Friday, with rain likely Saturday and early Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Dulles Toll Road owners look to limit rate hikes
Months after a Dulles Toll Road rate hike started bringing in more money, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Board is taking steps that could limit or prevent some future toll hikes, reports WTOP.
2. Israeli company expanding in Fairfax
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company, will expand its North American headquarters operation at a new location in Fairfax County. The project will bring more than 50 new jobs.
1. Arrest in fatal Woodbridge shooting
Detectives have arrested a 43-year-old D.C. man in connection with the shooting death of a rapper at a Woodbridge recording studio early Monday.
InsideOUT
The Northern Virginia Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” Nov. 23 and 30 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
