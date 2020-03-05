Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. School closes over coronavirus concerns
In what is being described as a “proactive” measure, Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly is closing its doors until Monday, March 9, over coronavirus concerns.
4. Coronavirus warning after D.C. conference
Attendees of the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference in D.C. received a follow-up email Wednesday alerting them that a group from New York who attended the conference earlier this week were potentially in contact prior to the conference with an individual who contracted coronavirus, reports USA9.
3. Cherry blossoms peak prediction
The National Park Service has predicted peak bloom for Washington's iconic cherry blossoms for March 27 to March 30.
2. Animal fighting ring arrest
A community tip led to the arrest this week of a Manassas area man suspected of breeding and raising chickens for animal fighting.
Prince William County police seized 63 chickens and two dogs during a Feb. 6 search of a home in the 9000 block of Ellsworth Road outside Manassas, according to police.
1. Weekend weather forecast
The high Thursday will be near 54 degrees, with showers possible Friday. Temperatures continue to dip through Saturday, but we’ll start climbing next week to near 69 degrees Monday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
“Sister Act” is coming to the Hylton Performing Arts Center on March 13-15, 19-22.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.