Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Hospitalizations rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations for coronavirus statewide have increased 72% in the past 3 1/2 weeks — from a trough of 783 on July 6 to 1,350 reported Wednesday.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
4. MS-13 indictments
A federal grand jury in Maryland has indicted four MS-13 gang members on conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence in connection with the killing of a fellow gang member last year. The body was discovered in Stafford.
3. Another hot day
There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will feel like 101 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Easy car thefts
Arlington police are warning motorists of a rise in car thefts.
Of the 31 vehicles reported stolen in the month of July, nine were running unattended and 12 were unlocked with keys left inside, according to a news release.
1. MLB debut
Hylton High School graduate Andre Scrubb made his Major League Baseball pitching debut Tuesday night as a member of the Houston Astros.
InsideOUT
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a Sip & Sing Supper Club in August.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
