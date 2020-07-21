Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Dangerous heat continues
A heat advisory returns Tuesday for Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, southern Fauquier County and Fredericksburg from noon until 8 p.m.
Continued heat and humidity will see the heat index climb to near 105 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday for Northern Virginia.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. More sex assault charges in dentist investigation
A Sterling man charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a juvenile and practicing dentistry without a license now faces 11 additional charges after a continued investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
3. CDC survey results from Manassas area
Initial findings from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that began June 22 show significant challenges in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the Manassas area’s Hispanic community.
2. 1 millionth COVID-19 test
Virginia reported the results of its 1 millionth COVID-19 test on Monday. Virginia’s population is 8.5 million, so the numbers mean that as many as 12% of all Virginians have had either a diagnostic or antibody test for COVID-19, although some people have been tested more than once.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Officer indicted in assault
A grand jury has indicted a Fairfax County police officer on assault and battery charges, reports WTOP. The officer can be seen in body camera footage using a stun gun on a Black man who was not being combative during a June 5 incident in the Mount Vernon area.
InsideOUT
The Smithsonian will reopen the National Zoo in Northwest Washington and the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, on Friday, July 24.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.