5. Deputies indicted
A grand jury indicted a Warren County deputy sheriff and a former deputy Monday for wounding a 77-year-old man during a traffic stop in Front Royal last year. The man later died.
4. Gold Cup gallery
Thousands of equine enthusiasts and tailgaters came out for the 98th running of the Virginia Gold Cup races in The Plains Saturday, and we’ve got a photo gallery here.
3. Rainy Tuesday
The National Weather Service says showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through today before drying out this evening. Temperatures will be cooler with highs around 62 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Candidate announcement
Verndell Robinson, a real estate agent and U.S. Navy veteran, has launched a campaign for the Potomac District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
1. No more COVID exposure app
Virginia's COVID exposure notification app will be retired Thursday when the national public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic ends, the Virginia Department of Health announced Monday.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre will present “School of Rock the Musical” May 12-14 and May 19-21 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Click here for details.
