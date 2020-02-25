Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. DNA leads to sex assault arrest
A 30-year-old Sterling man was arrested Friday night after DNA evidence linked him to the sexual assault of a juvenile last September, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
4. Woman accused of assaulting air marshal
A North Carolina woman is expected in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing after allegedly assaulting a federal air marshal on a Dulles-bound flight Saturday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
3. Bald eagles treated for lead poisoning
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce is currently taking care of three bald eagles found in Stafford County and one in Loudoun County suffering from lead poisoning, reports WTOP.
2. Rainy start to Tuesday
Periods of rain will continue through the morning, with a chance for showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 53 degrees, with a high Wednesday near 58 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Sex offender sentenced in Woodbridge
A convicted sex offender living under a different name in Woodbridge was sentenced last week to three years in prison for failing to register after traveling across state lines.
