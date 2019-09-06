Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Dorian bringing hurricane-force winds to Outer Banks
At 5 a.m., Hurricane Dorian was about 55 miles southwest of Cape Hatteras, N.C., with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph.
Dorian should remain a powerful hurricane as it moves near or along the coast of North Carolina during the next several hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Saint Mary`s County and adjacent tidal waters today into tonight.
4. Scattered showers before a sunny weekend
Scattered showers are possible Friday morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees.
The weekend should turn out mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. RFK stadium to be demolished
D.C. plans to tear down RFK Stadium by 2021, reports WTOP.
Events DC, the agency that manages the stadium, said in a statement that it costs $3 million a year to maintain the 58-year-old facility, which has “exceeded its useful life.” (WTOP)
2. $1M Powerball ticket sold in Front Royal
A Powerball ticket sold in Front Royal is worth $1 million after Wednesday’s drawing, according to Virginia Lottery officials. The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.
1. Bear spotted in Haymarket area
A black bear was caught on video early Thursday morning raiding two large trash cans at a home in Haymarket. It’s the time of year when we see bears foraging for food and young bears searching for new territory.
