Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Drive-thru coronavirus testing coming to Arlington
Virginia Hospital Center has partnered with Arlington County to open a drive-thru COVID-19 sample collection site. Test results will be available to the patient within five to seven business days.
4. Gatherings banned in Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam has banned gatherings of more than 10 people in the state, significantly limiting the way restaurants, gyms and other businesses can operate.
3. NOVA Manassas campus closed due to coronavirus
Northern Virginia Community College has closed its Manassas Campus until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had no contact with students.
2. Deputy accused of sex assault while on duty
A deputy with the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office is accused of sexual assaulting a female prisoner, Fairfax City police announced Tuesday.
1. Metro limiting service to essential travel only
Metro is urging customers to use the service for essential travel only, and it’s asking riders to skip the train if they’re trying to get down to see the cherry blossoms this weekend.
“Our region is speaking with one voice,” according to a Metro statement. “Stay home. Essential travel only.”
InsideOUT
Increasing clouds Wednesday, with temperatures near 59 degrees. Rain is expected overnight with showers Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.