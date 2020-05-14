Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Drive-thru COVID-19 testing gets boost
Drive-thru coronavirus testing will be available at Walmart stores in Manassas and Dale City three days a week starting Friday.
A special drive-thru testing opportunity from Sentara Healthcare is planned this Saturday at sites in Dale City and Dumfries.
4. Maryland relaxing stay-at-home restrictions
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the state will shift from stay-at-home to a safer-at-home policy, beginning Friday, May 15, reports WTOP.
Several of the relaxed restrictions are similar to Virginia’s Phase One reopening this weekend, but Northern Virginia (communities in and around Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax Arlington and Alexandria) will not reopen until at least May 29.
3. Potomac Mills looks ahead to reopening
Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge has announced plans to reopen May 29. Simon Property Group closed all of its retail locations, including Potomac Mills, on March 18 due to coronavirus.
2. NoVa COVID-19 numbers continue to outpace rest of the state
Northern Virginia reported 570 new cases of coronavirus and 24 more deaths Wednesday. Those numbers reported by the Virginia Department of Health reflected over 60% of the total new cases statewide and 67% of new deaths.
We should have updated COVID-19 numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Police chief announces retirement
Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard announced Wednesday that he plans to retire from the police department July 1. Barnard has served as the fourth police chief since 2016 and been with the department since 1976.
InsideOUT
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny as temperatures head toward 85 degrees. There will be a chance for showers and storms this weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
