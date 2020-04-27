Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Drive-up COVID-19 testing
Patient First is providing drive-up COVID-19 testing at its locations off Garrisonville Road in North Stafford and on Liberia Avenue in Manassas. Testing is by appointment only.
4. Serious injury in Sunday fire
One person was seriously burned in a Sunday afternoon townhouse fire in Centreville.
3. COVID-19 hospitalizations up over weekend
Hospitalizations in Virginia due to COVID-19 continued to rise Sunday, climbing to a new high of 1,436 up from 1,405 on Saturday and 1,399 on Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Virginia health officials reported 604 new cases of the coronavirus in their daily report Sunday, down from a high of 772 additional cases reported Saturday. It brings the state total to 12,970.
We should have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Local elections move to May 19
After the state senate rejected a proposal to delay local elections until November, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday he'll push back the elections by two weeks.
It means most towns in Northern Virginia, as well as the city of Fairfax, will vote in-person May 19, instead of May 5.
1. NFL chances
Stonewall Jackson High School graduate Reggie Floyd will get his initial NFL shot with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent.
InsideOUT
Cloudy Monday with a high near 59 degrees and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. There’s a chance of showers Tuesday and thunderstorms Wednesday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
