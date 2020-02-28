Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Driver shot following car chase
A man is expected to survive after he was shot by a Virginia State Police trooper following a chase and crash Thursday night that began on Interstate 66 and ended in Loudoun County.
4. Fatal pedestrian-involved crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed at Monument Drive and Monument Court in Fair Lakes late Thursday, according to Fairfax County police. The victim has only been described publicly as an adult male.
3. Chance to see snow tonight
Scattered sprinkles and flurries are possible Friday night. Temperatures Saturday won’t climb out of the 30s, but we’ll be in the 60s next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Two die in Fauquier house fire
The bodies of two people were located Thursday following a house fire late Wednesday in the Orlean area of Fauquier County.
The two bodies are believed to be Richard Lee Thompson, 88, and Natalie Thompson, 83, but identities will have to be confirmed by the medical examiner in Manassas, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
1. Prince William Chamber’s Business Awards
Marty Nohe, a four-term member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, received the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards banquet Thursday night.
