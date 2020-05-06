Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Drop in toll revenue to impact road projects
Fewer drivers on the Interstate 66 toll road inside the Beltway during the COVID-19 pandemic means less money for regional transportation projects.
The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, which receives and disseminates funding for the projects, anticipates a significant drop in revenue, and will have to put off selection of projects in the latest round of its “Commuter Choice” initiative.
4. Chantilly man charged with murder
A Chantilly man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of his roommate Monday evening.
3. Latest coronavirus numbers
Virginia now has more than 20,000 reported cases of the coronavirus, according to state health department data released Tuesday.
We should have updated numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Ethnicity data on COVID-19 cases
Hispanic residents in Northern Virginia comprise a disproportionate amount of cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
1. Soap for Hope
David Kelly’s class at Lake Braddock Secondary School is using their chemistry skills to raise money for students whose families are facing tough financial times with “Soap for Hope.”
InsideOUT
Rain is likely Wednesday, mainly between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.