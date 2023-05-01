Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Girls dies after accident
An 8-year-old girl critically injured when she was hit by a car April 10 in Lake Ridge died Saturday at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
4. Townhouse fire
Two Dale City townhouses were damaged and seven people displaced in a fire early Saturday morning caused by an electrical outlet.
3. Breezy Monday
The day will start out with sun, but clouds increase with breezy conditions and scattered showers possible this afternoon. Highs will reach about 62 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Dulles to Iceland
PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline, began flights from Washington Dulles International Airport to Reykjavik last week.
1. School hiring uncertainty
Virginia lawmakers’ lack of a timetable for finalizing state budget amendments has left public school leaders uncertain about their own budgets, and ability to hire.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present four performances of “Swan Lake” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas the weekend of May 19-21. Click here for details.
