Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Reports: Northam to announce temporary gun ban
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce an emergency ban on weapons in the Capitol Square area in advance of gun rights rallies expected next week. The announcement reportedly is due to credible threats of violence or extremism, reports CBS News.
4. Prince William abandons gun safety resolution
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 8-0 on Tuesday to table a proposed resolution supporting gun safety legislation and funding for mental health services.
"This is a state issue and it will be handled as a state issue," board Chair Ann Wheeler said.
3. Latest on Saturday snow chances
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday. We’ll have high winds on Thursday and much colder temperatures Friday and heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
There is rain and snow likely on Saturday, but less than 1 inch of snow is expected in the I-66 corridor with no accumulation for the I-95 corridor.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Metro bus strike ending
After more than two months, workers at Metro’s privatized Cinder Bed Road bus garage in Lorton are set to return to work, reports WTOP.
The strike has eliminated or reduced service since late October for thousands of riders who use more than a dozen bus routes, mainly in Fairfax County. (wtop.com)
1. Police make four arrests in fatal shooting
Four of five suspects in a fatal triple-shooting in Warrenton are in custody, reports NBC4. Charges range from accessory to murder to conspiracy to commit robbery. A fifth suspect, Alexander Golden, 18, is being sought, according to NBC. (nbcwashington.com)
(1) comment
The violence in Charlottesville was caused by an angry person with a car. Why then is Northam not announcing an emergency ban on vehicles. The state capital is much safer when Pro-2nd Amendment protesters are in town. The vast majority of political violence in US history has been committed by Democrats, Socialists, Commies and other leftists. Look it up!
