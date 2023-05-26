Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Endangered places
Two Prince William County sites are among the most endangered historic places in the commonwealth, according to Preservation Virginia.
4. Four charged
Police have charged four people with concealing a body in the investigation into the April death of a woman found shot in the passenger seat of a car outside Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
3. Sunny Friday
Expect a sunny Friday with highs near 74 degrees. The rest of the Memorial Day weekend, however, will see rain chances and gusty winds. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New command sergeant major
Fort Belvoir named Garth D. Newell its newest command sergeant major with an assumption of responsibility ceremony on May 19.
1. Rolling to Remember
An annual Memorial Day weekend tradition featuring thousands of motorcycles riding through the nation’s capital will return this year. “Rolling to Remember,” which was previously known as “Rolling Thunder,” will start at the Pentagon for the first time since 2019.
InsideOut
The town of Occoquan is gearing up for this year’s RiverFest & Craft Show on June 3 and 4, an event that celebrates the town’s history and heritage on the river.
