Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. 395 Express Lanes open to toll traffic
The 395 Express Lanes are officially open for commuters heading into D.C. for the morning commute and heading south in the afternoon.
All drivers on I-395 are advised to travel with extra caution during today's commute. Traffic may be running a little slower as commuters navigate new routes.
4. Fatal shooting in Woodbridge
Prince William police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road.
The victim a 32-year-old man, was found in a parking area and died at the scene. Police say the shooting followed an argument at a nearby studio.
3. VDOT prepares for winter weather season
The National Weather Service is predicting a comparatively mild winter this year, but the Virginia Department of Transportation is taking steps to combat big snowstorms – or worse, unexpected smaller ones that snarl rush-hour traffic.
VDOT, which has a $53.4 million snow-removal budget for Northern Virginia this winter, is responsible for plowing 14,025 lane miles in Northern Virginia, including 802 miles of interstate, 1,781 of primary roads and 11,366 of secondary roads (counting 16,862 subdivision streets).
2. Starting in the 40s, finishing in the 60s
There’s a slight chance for scattered showers Monday afternoon, with temperatures around 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday will start with patchy fog as we climb into the 50s for a high. By Friday, the high will be near 62 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Two fatal wrecks over the weekend
Alexandria police say a man died Saturday after he was struck crossing the road.
A woman died after she was thrown from a car in a wreck in Ashburn, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
InsideOUT
The Crooked Road on Tour will be at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 23.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.