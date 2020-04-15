Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fairfax schools fixing glitches
Teacher-led instruction for middle and elementary school students will be delayed two hours today “to allow for teachers to activate enhanced security upgrades,” according to a message from the division Tuesday night. The note followed reports Tuesday of login issues across the network.
4. Latest coronavirus numbers
Total COVID-19 cases in Virginia climbed to 6,171 in the latest report Tuesday morning, with 424 new cases reported. Prince William County now has more than 500 cases, according to the state Department of Health.
We’ll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Industry impact of COVID-19 far reaching
Wineries are the latest businesses sounding the alarm over what the coronavirus is doing to their small businesses.
“It is very dire for wineries,” said James Bogaty with Veramar Vineyard. “I’m stuck with all the product I made last year and all the product that’s out in the field. This is so devastating for somebody in a small farm.”
2. Federal aid reaches area airports, big and small
Northern Virginia airports have received $229 million in federal assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding included $143.4 million for Dulles International Airport and $85.7 million for Reagan National Airport. Manassas Regional Airport received $157,000, Leesburg Executive Airport received $69,000 and Stafford Regional Airport received $30,000.
1. Supporting Stafford’s COVID-19 fighters
The Run on TP 2020 is a virtual race that lets runners and families get outside — safely — and supports groups on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.
InsideOUT
Rain and snow was in the forecast this morning (but not out this window). Highs today will be near 55 degrees, and a similar forecast Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
