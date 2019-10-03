Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fairfax latest to drop glass from curbside recycling
Fairfax County is asking residents to stop placing glass in curbside recycling bins, reports NBC4. The county noted the high cost in separating out the glass from other common recyclables. The county is pushing for glass to be disposed of at select purple bins at one of nearly two dozen recycling stations throughout the region. (nbcwashington.com)
4. Alexandria refunding speeding tickets
Alexandria officials announced Wednesday that the city will refund 2,169 speeding tickets issued over the last three years because the citations were based on police speedometers that were not sufficiently tested.
3. Officer to return to work after ICE incident
A Fairfax County police officer will return to duty Friday after being relieved of duties last month for violating department policy by holding a person at a crash scene for federal immigration agents, according to Police Chief Ed Roessler.
2. Finally fall weather
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but expect overnight lows Friday dipping to 45 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. VRE seeking $16M for Crystal City station
With work continuing behind the scenes on the plan to relocate and expand Virginia Railway Express’s Crystal City station, the next major hurdle will be securing final funding for the project.
The VRE operations board is seeking about $16 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, about a third of the total cost of the project. If funding can be attained, the project is anticipated for completion around 2023-24.
InsideOUT
The Washington Nationals will host the Los Angeles Dodgers Oct. 6-7 in the MLB playoffs.
